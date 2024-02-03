Top track

Burn Me Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Get Regular: Baba Ali & Vanity Fairy

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Sat, 3 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsAshford
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burn Me Out
Got a code?

About

On a windswept and deserted ice planet, lights flicker in the abandoned discotheque as it opens its rusted doors for one last costumed cabaret of music, performance and visual delights. Join MUMDAD Records & friends for an evening of intergalactic performa...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Creative Folkestone
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baba Ali, Vanity Fairy, Pleistocene Megafauna

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.