BAILEN

Eulogy
Sat, 13 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About BAILEN

BAILEN’s otherworldly musicality springs from a very deep well – in fact, it’s in their DNA. Raised in New York by their classically trained parents, the trio of siblings immersed themselves in the family’s diverse record collection. The group’s highly col Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Eulogy Presents: BAILEN

Saturday, April 13th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Bailen

Tired Hearts, the new album from rising indie-pop power trio, BAILEN, delivers a dazzling set of songs that navigates the space...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BAILEN

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

