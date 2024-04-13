DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BAILEN’s otherworldly musicality springs from a very deep well – in fact, it’s in their DNA. Raised in New York by their classically trained parents, the trio of siblings immersed themselves in the family’s diverse record collection. The group’s highly col
Eulogy Presents: BAILEN
Saturday, April 13th, 2024
Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801
Doors 7PM || Show 8PM
Bailen
Tired Hearts, the new album from rising indie-pop power trio, BAILEN, delivers a dazzling set of songs that navigates the space...
