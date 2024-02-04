Top track

Joy Orbison

Centre Point
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€20

Event information

Joy Orbison returns to the Centre Point booth on Sunay, February 4th [Bank Holiday Sunday]

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hidden Agenda & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joy Orbison

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

