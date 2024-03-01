DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sonic Boom Six - Re:Generation Launch Party

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew presents Manchester's punky reggae party Sonic Boom Six!

Celebrating the release of their new compilation with a rare headline set at Signature Brew Blackhorse Road on Friday March 1st 💥

Playing tracks from the RE:Generation compilation a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonic Boom Six

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

