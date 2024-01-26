Top track

Ghouljaboy - STAR COLLIDER

Ghouljaboy

Sabotage
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsPalma de Mallorca
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Ghouljaboy es el proyecto personal de Jordi Arroyo, que en 2019 se dio a conocer con su primera mixtape a través de La Vendición, el sello bandera de la escena urbana en España.

En 2020, el año muerto para gran parte de la industria musical, mostró una ac...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI)
Organizado por Ground Control, S.L. (Spain).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghouljaboy

Venue

Sabotage

Carrer Terrer, 07013 Palma, Islas Baleares, España
Doors open10:00 pm

