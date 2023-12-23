DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Brixton Christmas Party | £5 Tickets

Phonox
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We will be throwing our final party before Christmas this Saturday in the club. It’s set to be a special one.

Featuring one of the all-time-great house, disco and soul DJs of our time, on our massive upgraded soundsystem, we are expecting this to be a fun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

