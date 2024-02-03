DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Fiesta... Welcome To 2024!
Saturday 3rd February | 3pm-1:30am
2 ROOMS OF MUSIC
HUGE LINEUP OF DJ'S
10 HOURS OF RAVING
1 INCREDIBLE DAY TO KICKSTART 2024!
We kickstart the year at our London home, expect this event to SELL OUT!
