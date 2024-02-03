DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Fiesta - Welcome To 2024

93 Feet East
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Fiesta... Welcome To 2024!

Saturday 3rd February | 3pm-1:30am

2 ROOMS OF MUSIC
HUGE LINEUP OF DJ'S
10 HOURS OF RAVING
1 INCREDIBLE DAY TO KICKSTART 2024!

We kickstart the year at our London home, expect this event to SELL OUT!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by La Fiesta.
Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open3:00 pm
700 capacity

