Doyle & Otep with Red Devil Vortex

Backstage Bar & Billiards
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

  1. This event is 21 and over. All guests must have a valid government/state issued ID for entry to the venue.
  2. All ticket prices include Nevada's 9% Live Entertainment Tax. Tickets purchased in person at the door are subject to the...
This is a 21+ event
Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Devil Vortex, OTEP, Doyle

Venue

Backstage Bar & Billiards

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

