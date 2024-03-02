Top track

Maribou State - Midas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maribou State (DJ)

Centre Point
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
Selling fast
€24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maribou State - Midas
Got a code?

Event information

Maribou State return to Centre Point on Saturday, March 2nd

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sense & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maribou State

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.