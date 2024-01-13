DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Producer and world traveler PRISMADA steps behind the booth to make his first apperance in the temple. Beachside memoirs, jungle expeditions, grounding frequencies. Mystical vibrations transmuting through the floor. Join us for the opening ceremony as we r...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.