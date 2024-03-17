DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX

The Lower Third
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Originating in the mid-eighties, The Cassandra Complex swiftly garnered attention for their distinct fusion of electronics, post-punk aesthetics, guitar-driven soundscapes, and the commanding vocals of Rodney Orpheus. Tracks such as "Moscow Idaho," "One Mi...

This is an 16+ event PHOTO ID REQUIRED
Presented by BORN AGAIN CONCERTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Cassandra Complex

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

