Ortigia Sound 2024 / Two Night Full Pass

Isola di Ortigia
2 Aug - 4 Aug 2024
GigsSiracusa
€86.01
About

ORTIGIA SOUND 2024

1 - 4 August

The Two Night Full Pass grants access to Friday & Saturday Main Stage + Friday & Saturday Afterparty.

Questo è un evento 18+
presentato da Ortigia Sound System APS

Venue

Isola di Ortigia

Via Della Maestranza, 96100 Syracuse Syracuse, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

