We're All Going to Jail (Except Pete, He's Gonna Die)

B.A. Johnston, Sons of Butcher, First Base

The Baby G
Sat, 13 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
From CA$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

We're All Going to Jail (Except Pete, He's Gonna Die)
About

B.A. Johnston is a highly spirited musician hailing from Hamilton, Ontario. His songs are unabashedly honest, uniquely quirky and cover controversial topics such as: deep frying, pirates, poutine, video games and love.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

First Base, Sons of Butcher, B.A. Johnston

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

