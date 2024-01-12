DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“And the stars look very different today.”
Join us as we celebrate the seemingly immortal David Bowie! DAVID BOWIE NITE on Friday January 12! His art and influence is on display every Friday at Underground and will live on forever through song, fashion &...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.