DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Homenaje a Traveling Wilburys

Sala Clamores
Mon, 8 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Diferentes bandas Homenajean a Traveling Wilburys:

The Traveling Wilburys fue un supergrupo británico-estadounidense integrado por Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison y Tom Petty, junto con el acompañamiento a la batería de Jim Keltner.

L...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Traveling Wilburys

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.