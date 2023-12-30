DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Massimo Voci Dj-set - MusicaLucis Festival 2023

Portici delle Teresiane
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsFasano
Fuochi d’artificio assicurati! No, non stiamo parlando di quelli per la fine dell’anno ma del palco di #MusicaLucis23. il 30 dicembre a Fasano con Massimo Voci che ci farà viaggiare con una delle sue personalissime selezioni musicali e questo sarà solo l’i...

Tutte le età
Presentato dall'Associazione Culturae Itriae Culturae.
Massimo Voci

Portici delle Teresiane

Via Antonio Fogazzaro, 72015 Fasano Brindisi, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

