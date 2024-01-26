DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casa Pangea: Technologia Organica Showcase

Cadavra
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Next up is our first event of 2024, Casa Pangea presents Technologia Organica Showcase on the 26th of January at Cadavra Club.

Established in 2021 by Octo Aeterna and Rini, Technologia Organica is a Berlin and Santiago de Chile-curated label. Focu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Alfred Czital, Pher Enough, Nostalgia Futura and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

