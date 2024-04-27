DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🌈 Bienvenue dans l'univers magique de la 3ème édition du 90 DEGRÉS FESTIVAL, où mélodie et couleur se rencontrent dans une fusion éclatante. Cette année, retrouvons nous pendant 3 jours sous un arc-en-ciel printanier, célébrant en technicolor la diversité...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.