90 Degrés Festival (Samedi)

Parc des vergers
Sat, 27 Apr, 3:00 pm
DJLangon
About

🌈 Bienvenue dans l'univers magique de la 3ème édition du 90 DEGRÉS FESTIVAL, où mélodie et couleur se rencontrent dans une fusion éclatante. Cette année, retrouvons nous pendant 3 jours sous un arc-en-ciel printanier, célébrant en technicolor la diversité...

Tout public
Présenté par CARRE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Madam, Emma B, Atili

Venue

Parc des vergers

Parc des Vergers, Langon, Gironde 33210, France
Doors open3:00 pm

