Noise Ctrl, Oak & Ivy, The Big Leagues

Musica
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"The world could end at any moment, so you might as well be dancing"

Noise Ctrl - Columbus Dance Punks
Oak & Ivy - Akron / Cleveland Myspace Hardcore
The Big Leagues - New Cleveland Band

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Noise Ctrl, Oak & Ivy

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

