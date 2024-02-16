DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rachel Eckroth's HUMANOID

The Century Room
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm Shows ) Welcome back Rachel Eckroth and her group as they perform her adventurous new project Humanoid!

Humanoid

Another captivating chapter in Eckroth’s ever-evolving sound, this album, Humanoid, comes on the heels of her Grammy-no*...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Eckroth, Rachel Eckroth

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.