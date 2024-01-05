DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Exhibit Opening: Mar Sudac's Themepark

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
ArtLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pehrspace is pleased to present Themepark, the debut solo exhibition of Los Angeles-based artist Mar Sudac. There will be an exhibition opening in the 2220 Archives, on Sunday Jan 5th, 5p-8p. Free to the public.

The show features textile, sculpture, and v...

The opening is an age 21+ event
Presented by Pehrspace
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.