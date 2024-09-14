Top track

Spring Attitude Festival 2024 | DAY 2 - Saturday

Studi di Cinecittà
Sat, 14 Sept, 3:30 pm
GigsRoma
From €52

La 13° edizione di Spring Attitude Festival si terrà venerdì 13 e sabato 14 settembre negli Studi di Cinecittà.

Il biglietto REGULAR DAY 2 consente l'accesso a sabato 14 settembre.

Il biglietto VIP DAY 2 consente l'accesso a sabato 14 settembre con prior...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traccerare.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

8
Acid Arab, bar italia, Kiasmos and 8 more

Studi di Cinecittà

Via Tuscolana 1055, 00173 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open3:30 pm

