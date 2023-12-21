DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CRABMAS QUIZ AND KARAOKE

Whereelse?
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
SocialMargate
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Crab Museum present their Crabmas Quiz & Karaoke night!!

Assemble your quiz teams and expect

SMALL PRIZES
CRAB FACTS
ANATOMY
LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT

THU 21st DECEMBER

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Elsewhere (UK).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

