Lounge Sessions Holiday Popup

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for Lounge Sessions' first-ever holiday popup party at SILO Brooklyn!

In the spirit of the season, a suggested donation of toys, essentials or cash upon entry will be passed along to Little Essentials (www.littleessentials.org) and will earn you a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

James Patterson

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

