Westivus : A West Friends Festivity

Peckham Audio
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Ho ho ho? Ho ho ho ho ho actually (FYI Chris is two people)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Medlar, FYI Chris, Unlikely

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

