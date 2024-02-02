Top track

TUCAN - Mbalax

TUCAN: The Nest Sessions + Tayo Sound (DJ Set)

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From Free

About

Jazz collective TUCAN return with another live jam session here at Ninety One Living Room. Their monthly residency brings good vibes and great music, with a groovy house band and plenty of special guests hitting the stage. The collective invite you to join...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tucan, Tayo Sound

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

