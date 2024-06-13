Top track

Kebu - Perplexagon

Kebu

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 13 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£21.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Delighted to be hosting two nights of the synth star, that is Kebu at Strongroom. A highly anticipated two hour set from the Finnish wizard, it promises to be a magical couple of nights.

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy...

Presented by Bark.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

