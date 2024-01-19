DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blunda

Songbyrd
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32
About

Blunda is the 3 piece rock band based in Washington D.C. , comprised of guitarist and vocalist Rachel Edgar, bassist and vocalist Emerson Francisco, and drummer Jeremy Burgos. Blunda combines grunge, noise rock, and garage rock to create their own noise

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blunda

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

