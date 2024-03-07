DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hunt for the Shadow Wolf: Derek Gow

Conway Hall
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
From £9.24
Britain’s favourite maverick rewilder Derek Gow uncovers the mythology, mystery and history of wolves in Britain in this lively in-conversation and the launch of his new book Hunt for the Shadow Wolf. Having helped return the beaver and many other lost spe...

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.
Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open6:30 pm

