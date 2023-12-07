DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As a one off, this Thursday becomes a Saturday.
The legendary Blues Kitchen house band take to the stage performing three live sets of soulful bangers, with DJs continuing the party in between.
Entry is free all night.
