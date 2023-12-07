DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thursday’s the new Saturday

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

As a one off, this Thursday becomes a Saturday.

The legendary Blues Kitchen house band take to the stage performing three live sets of soulful bangers, with DJs continuing the party in between.

Entry is free all night.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

