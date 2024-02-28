Top track

Austin TV - Avíéntame

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Austin TV + Bombataz

Supersonic
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Austin TV - Avíéntame
Got a code?

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... and so i watched you from Afar, Totorro, Lite

AUSTIN TV*
(Post rock - Mexico City, MEX)
BOMBATAZ
(Indie pop - Bruxelles, BEL)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garanti...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Bombataz, Austin TV

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.