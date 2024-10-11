DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HAEVN

Haus Leipzig
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€46.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Having captured the hearts of countless music fans with their debut album ‘Eyes Closed’ (2018), HAEVN will unveil their new album ‘Wide Awake’ this coming autumn. Setting out on a European tour, spanning an impressive 30 concerts across the UK, Germany, Po...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HAEVN

Venue

Haus Leipzig

Elsterstraße 22-24, 04109 Leipzig, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

