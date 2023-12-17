DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Workshop di Ricamo

Via Vai
Sun, 17 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Principianti e non, avranno la possibilità di immergersi nell’arte del ricamo e di mettersi alla prova sui temi decorativi del Natale personalizzando un supporto a scelta (bag in tela, t-shirt o sciarpe che consigliamo di portare da casa). Ogni partecipant...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Via Vai

Via Galileo Ferraris 15, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.