Workshop di Ricamo

Via Vai
Sat, 16 Dec, 5:05 pm
WorkshopRoma
Durante il workshop avrete a disposizione tutti gli strumenti per poter imparare a ricamare. Sarete guidati dalle mani esperte delle ragazze di Via Vai, spazio poli-funzionale nato dall’incontro di 5 teste, tutte diverse, ma con la voglia di creare legami,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Via Vai

Via Galileo Ferraris 15, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open5:05 pm

