Our House: Basement Jaxx

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22.60
About

OUR HOUSE presents BASEMENT JAXX

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.

Lineup

Basement Jaxx

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

