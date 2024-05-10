Top track

Empty Hands

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Tors

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 10 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Empty Hands
Got a code?

About

Hailing from Devon, UK, Tors are a dynamic trio known for their emotive lyrics, anthemic choruses and angelic harmonies. Tors have performed sold-out shows with artists such as Tom Walker, John Lewis and Picture This. More recently, they supported X Embass...

Presented by Communion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tors

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs