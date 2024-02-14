DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elvie Shane

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

**Elvie Shane** live at Eddie's Attic!

As a native of small-town Kentucky who’s influences range from Dwight Yoakam and Steve Earle to classic rock, Gospel, R&B and hip hop, Wheelhouse Records’ Elvie Shane has emerged as a country star with his heart on...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elvie Shane

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.