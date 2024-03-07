DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

C'mon Tigre "HABITAT tour 2024"

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

C'mon Tigre "HABITAT tour 2024"

07 Marzo 2023 | MONK Roma

C'Mon Tigre è un duo che sviluppa la propria identità attraverso un collettivo di musicisti ed artisti provenienti da tutto il mondo, traendo ispirazione da varie culture, tradizioni musicali e fo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

C'mon Tigre

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.