DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday February 2nd
Doors 7pm
Reserved Premium Seating: $35 Advance tickets only
General Admission (Standing Room Only): Advance $25 | Day of Show $30
All Welcome
--The Brothers Brothers-- The Brother Brothers are the indie-folk duo of Adam and David...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.