City Splash 2024

Brockwell Park
Mon, 27 May 2024, 12:00 pm
About

City Splash festival celebrates the impact of Caribbean and African culture in the UK and beyond; from the heritage of Roots, Dub and Dancehall to the birth of Jungle and Garage, right up to showcasing the most up-and-coming talent for today.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.

Lineup

31
Capleton, Beenie Man , Shenseea and 31 more

Venue

Brockwell Park

Dulwich Rd, London SE24 0PA
Doors open12:00 pm
10000 capacity
Accessibility information

