Blackhole presents Mason Maynard

Naos
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJRoma
€21
About

Blackhole presents

Mason Maynard playing at Naos Rome

Joining us also our residents

Francesco Maria b2b

Andrea Saba

EFEE

See you on the dancefloor!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Naos

Lineup

Mason Maynard

Venue

Naos

Via Torrita Tiberina 6, 00191 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

