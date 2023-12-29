DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Whooligan, technofabrics, familymodo

The Red Pavilion
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Invited by The Red Pavilion, Kissa Mode curates a night for Friday's Millennium Mambo. A seductive submersion into a neon nightlife. The endorphin rush that hits with each beat and pulse. Bodies drenched in club lights, transfigured.

The Whooligan of Room...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kissa Mode.

Lineup

technofabrics, The Whooligan, Suasimodo

Venue

The Red Pavilion

1241 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

