Michelle Brasier: Reform

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 6 Jun 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £26.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 7:00PM / SHOW 8:00PM

Winner: Director's Choice Award, Sydney Comedy Festival (2021). Nominee: Most Outstanding Show, Melbourne International Comedy Festival (2021).

After a SOLD OUT run at Edinburgh fringe in 2023, Michelle Brasier (Aunty Donna, Do...

This is an 15+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michelle Brasier

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

