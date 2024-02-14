Top track

Chow Lee - Team Effort!

Chow Lee

SILO Community
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Move Forward Music presents Chow Lee’s special Girls Wanna Have Fun concert, an exclusive Valentines Day show at Silo. The Long Island native with infectious bars announces a special concert in Brooklyn.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & Move Forward Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chow Lee

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

