Tigran Hamasyan - Lilac

Tigran Hamasyan - The Call Within

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
$38.94

Tigran Hamasyan - The Call Within - Live at LPR on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Featuring Tigran Hamasyan - Piano/Keyboards; Evan Marien - Bass; and Arthur Hnatek - Drums.

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:30 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (all ages)...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tigran Hamasyan

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

