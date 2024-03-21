DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Francesco De Carlo - Bocca Mia Taci

Hall Padova
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatrePadova
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BOCCA MIA TACI

Il nuovo spettacolo di Francesco De Carlo

Quando facevo arrabbiare troppo mia nonna, lei minacciava violenza col pugno chiuso, digrignava i denti e si metteva una mano sul muso, a soffocare un’imprecazione oscena. E poi dopo aver buttato u...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da For Laugh's Sake

Lineup

Francesco De Carlo

Venue

Hall Padova

Via Nona Strada, 11b, 35129 Padova PD, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

