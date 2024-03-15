Top track

Sonique + Baby D + Rozalla

Royal Festival Hall
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Step into the rhythmic realm of electronic beats as three iconic artists come together for a night of rhythm and energy.

Take a trip to clubland as these three artists come together to reignite dance culture, accompanied by a live band.

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

