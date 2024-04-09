DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Julia Holter

EartH
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Julia Holter is a composer, performer, and recording artist based in Los Angeles. Her interest in sonic mysteries has led her to record in various settings--in her home, outside with a field recorder, and in re...

Presented by Bird On The Wire.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Julia Holter

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
