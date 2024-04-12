Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight

A Place To Bury Strangers @ i Candelai [Palermo]

I Candelai
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

12/04/2023 @ i Candelai [Palermo - IT]

A Place To Bury Strangers [NYC - USA]

+ support act MAQUINA [Portugal]

/ / /

Fans all over the globe know: Oliver Ackermann always brings surprises.

The singer and guitarist of New York City’s A Place To B...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fat Sounds.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

A Place To Bury Strangers

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

