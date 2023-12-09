Top track

Dena Barrett - Halloween

Dena Barrett

ARCI GOB
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsViareggio
€8

About

9.12.22

I @denabarrettt tornano al GOB!

E ci tornano non così per fare una passeggiata, ma vengono per una serata di gala, dove, verrà presentato ufficialmente il loro primo disco "IMMOBILI A BALLARE".

Sarà un release party da leccarsi gli orecchi!

Non...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da G.O.B. Ganz Of Bicchio

Venue

ARCI GOB

Via Per Fosso Matelli 1, 55049 Viareggio Lucca, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

